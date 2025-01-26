Alexander Lukashenko tells who could be future President of Belarus

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, while talking to journalists after voting at a polling station, told who could be the future President of Belarus, BELTA reports.

Earlier, the head of state repeatedly stated that power in the country would be transferred to a new generation. "The younger generation is not my younger son and not my older son," Alexander Lukashenko noted.

The President said that he recently read in "nasty resources" that he "removed" his eldest son from office. As is known, Viktor Lukashenko was previously an assistant to the head of state on national security issues.

"The time has come. We have eliminated this position. We have distributed the duties between the Secretary of State and the KGB. And we are working normally now. But I was surprised to learn that it turns out that I have removed my eldest son from his position. My eldest son is the most obedient of all. And supposedly I already told my youngest son "You will be President." But he cannot even imagine this in his worst nightmare, and neither can any of my sons," - stated Alexander Lukashenko.