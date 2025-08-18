Alexander Lukashenko to Hold Talks with Iranian President on August 20

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2f7d5c25-e29b-4a54-8541-d53b17f8c974/conversions/58c844b1-8cae-46c4-874c-55a0e8229881-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2f7d5c25-e29b-4a54-8541-d53b17f8c974/conversions/58c844b1-8cae-46c4-874c-55a0e8229881-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2f7d5c25-e29b-4a54-8541-d53b17f8c974/conversions/58c844b1-8cae-46c4-874c-55a0e8229881-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2f7d5c25-e29b-4a54-8541-d53b17f8c974/conversions/58c844b1-8cae-46c4-874c-55a0e8229881-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

On August 20, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko will hold talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who will arrive in Minsk on an official visit on August 19, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported.

The meeting of the heads of state will be held in the Palace of Independence in narrow- and expanded formats, after which bilateral documents aimed at expanding the partnership between the two states will be signed.

Alexander Lukashenko and Masoud Pezeshkian are planned to discuss cooperation between Belarus and Iran in the areas of trade, investment and industrial cooperation, the implementation of joint initiatives in science, technology, education, as well as interaction between states within the framework of international structures, including the EAEU, SCO, BRICS, and the UN.