Belarus and Cuba Mutually Interested in Cooperation. Lukashenko Reveals Details
Belarus and Cuba have identified promising areas for growth in trade and economy. This was stated by the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, on June 25 during talks with the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, reports BELTA.
During the negotiations, it was noted that the work of the Belarus-Cuba Trade and Economic Cooperation Commission has established a steady annual schedule. This indicates a mutual interest in strengthening relations.
"Considering the complementarity of the economies of Belarus and Cuba, our specialists have identified a number of promising growth points in the trade and economic sphere. These include strategically important areas for Havana: ensuring food security, modernizing industry, developing construction, transport infrastructure, energy, and mineral extraction, as well as expanding access to quality medical products," said the head of state.