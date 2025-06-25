Belarus and Cuba Mutually Interested in Cooperation. Lukashenko Reveals Details

Belarus and Cuba have identified promising areas for growth in trade and economy. This was stated by the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, on June 25 during talks with the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, reports BELTA.

During the negotiations, it was noted that the work of the Belarus-Cuba Trade and Economic Cooperation Commission has established a steady annual schedule. This indicates a mutual interest in strengthening relations.