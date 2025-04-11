3.64 BYN
Belarus and Pakistan plan to elaborate a mechanism of labor migration
Belarus and Pakistan intend to elaborate a mechanism for the arrival of labor migrants. President Alexander Lukashenko said during an expanded-format meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Minsk on 11 April, BelTA has reported.
The head of state said that during the negotiations, the parties discussed an important and sensitive topic of labor resources. The President stated that Pakistan has a significant number of people willing and able to work in Belarus. The leadership of the two countries agreed to develop the necessary mechanism to help labor migrants from Pakistan find a job in Belarus.