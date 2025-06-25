Belarus Declares US Economic and Financial Blockade of Cuba Unacceptable

Belarus has declared the US-led economic, trade, and financial blockade of Cuba unacceptable. This was stated by the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, to journalists following negotiations with the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, reports BELTA.

"Belarus has experienced what illegal restrictive measures from unfriendly states are like. And we firmly declare the inadmissibility of the economic, trade, and financial blockade imposed by the United States against the Island of Freedom, causing irreparable harm to the Cuban people," emphasized Alexander Lukashenko.

The head of state noted that for many decades, Cuba has remained a reliable ally of Belarus in the Western Hemisphere.