Belarus Encourages Pakistan to Focus on EAEU Market for Production Development

Belarus is extending a warm invitation to Pakistani entrepreneurs to create industries geared towards the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) market. President Alexander Lukashenko made this announcement on April 11, following talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Minsk, as reported by BELTA.

Lukashenko identified the business communities of both nations as the driving force behind the expansion of Belarusian-Pakistani cooperation. Consequently, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Minsk accompanied by a substantial delegation of business representatives, who, in keeping with tradition, engaged productively with their Belarusian counterparts at a business forum. "It is a distinctive feature of our negotiations and the visit of the Pakistani delegation that business leaders and government officials worked closely on specific projects," the President remarked.

"We are offering Pakistani entrepreneurs the most favorable conditions for establishing production facilities aimed not only at the Belarusian market but also at that of the Eurasian Economic Union," the head of state stated. "I am pleased to see that our Pakistani partners are eager to leverage all available opportunities and resources to invigorate trade and economic collaboration with our country."