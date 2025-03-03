Belarus Has Plans to Develop Mining: What Does Lukashenko Think About It?

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has instructed to develop cryptocurrency mining in the country. He emphasized this while addressing the newly appointed Minister of Energy, Alexey Kushnarenko, as reported by BELTA.

"Take a look at this mining. More and more people are reaching out to me about it. If it’s profitable for us, let’s go ahead and do it. We have an excess of electricity. Let them mine this cryptocurrency and so on. Moreover, you can see the direction in which the world is heading. Especially the largest economy in the world announced yesterday that they will hold cryptocurrency in reserve," stated the head of state.