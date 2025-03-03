3.60 BYN
3.22 BYN
3.36 BYN
Belarus Has Plans to Develop Mining: What Does Lukashenko Think About It?
President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has instructed to develop cryptocurrency mining in the country. He emphasized this while addressing the newly appointed Minister of Energy, Alexey Kushnarenko, as reported by BELTA.
"Take a look at this mining. More and more people are reaching out to me about it. If it’s profitable for us, let’s go ahead and do it. We have an excess of electricity. Let them mine this cryptocurrency and so on. Moreover, you can see the direction in which the world is heading. Especially the largest economy in the world announced yesterday that they will hold cryptocurrency in reserve," stated the head of state.
"Therefore, the demand for it will grow. Perhaps we should also engage in this ourselves. Why should we attract some investors and sell them electricity, although I do not rule that out? But we should also be doing it ourselves. There are proposals in this regard. I believe you will overcome the bureaucracy and report back on what needs to be done," added Alexander Lukashenko.