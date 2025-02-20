Belarus intends to further develop cooperation with its CSTO allies and Russia

Belarus will continue to develop comprehensive cooperation with its CSTO allies and Russia. A Such statement was made by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on February 20 at the ceremony of presenting state awards and epaulettes to top officers at the Palace of Independence, BelTA informs.

"We will continue to develop comprehensive cooperation with our allies, first of all of the CSTO, and fraternal Russia," the head of state emphasized. – There should not be any doubts that peace, stability and security of our country are under reliable protection."