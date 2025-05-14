Belarus is ready to become reliable partner of Zimbabwe in introduction of advanced technologies

Belarus can become a reliable partner of Zimbabwe in the introduction of advanced technologies. A statement to this effect was made by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during his talks with President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa in Minsk, BelTA informs.

"We are ready to scale up the accumulated expertise. Belarus can become a reliable partner for Zimbabwe in the introduction of advanced technologies of waste recycling, digitalization, peaceful uses of nuclear energy, cooperation in space exploration," the head of state said.