Belarusian People's Congress to be held in April

Optimization of management processes, total de-bureaucratization and iron executive discipline. Today the President outlined the integral components of an effective state at the Presidium of the All-Belarusian People's Congress. The agenda included issues that shape the political structure for years to come. The next meeting of the All-Belarusian Congress is scheduled for April. The plans include discussing the implementation of socio-economic development programs, as well as outlining the strategy of such a document for the next five years. Preparations for the forum have begun, and the organizational structure of this body of people's power in its new constitutional status is being polished. The President emphasized that the assembly should occupy its niche in the country and not interfere with the competencies of other government agencies.

According to the Constitution, the Supreme People's Congress is given a strategic role in the comprehensive protection of the sovereignty of Belarus

The country has entered a five-year period of quality. The Year of Improvement has been launched. The last year of the 2021-2025 five-year plan is coming to an end. This predetermines the complexity and comprehensiveness of the tasks facing us. The next question is related to the new constitutional control powers of the Supreme People's Assembly. For the first time, delegates will hear a report from the Prime Minister on the implementation of the country's socio-economic development programs. In his speech, the head of government must not only report on the work done, but also outline the contours of the strategy of the Socio-Economic Development Program for the next five years. The All-Belarusian People's Congress will also have to make a number of personnel decisions for the first time. According to the procedure, the President submits candidates for judges of the highest courts for approval by the Presidium. You have a list. These people will be nominated by the chairmen of the Constitutional and Supreme Courts.

The All-Belarusian People's Congress is still being integrated into the structure of state power. And in this regard, the President's main emphasis remains unchanged - the All-Belarusian People's Congress has its own important mission, it should not dominate government agencies or interfere with their work. But at the same time, it should fulfill its tasks.

The problem is serious and we cannot make a mistake. The All-Belarusian People's Congress should occupy its niche in the state and not interfere with the competence of other government agencies. If we want to have an effective state, then we must start with the optimization of management processes, total de-bureaucratization. Ultimately, the people's trust depends on this. Everything that we promised to the people together with you during the election campaign, we must definitely put into practice.

The Belarusian People's Congress will convene for the next session in April, Alexander Lukashenko declared at a meeting of the Presidium of the Belarusian People’s Congress.