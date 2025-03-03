Collective Resistance: Belarus Ratifies Agreement with Russia on Security Guarantees

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed the law "On Ratification of the Treaty between the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation on Security Guarantees within the Framework of the Union State." This information was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The international treaty enshrines mutual guarantees for taking necessary measures in the event of threats to the security of Belarus and Russia, as well as to the Union State as a whole.

The fulfillment of commitments involves collective resistance to unilateral restrictive measures of an economic and other nature, the use of both parties' potential in relations with other states and subjects of international law to prevent threats to security, the adoption of retaliatory measures not only in response to acts of aggression but also to threats of their occurrence, as well as the prompt provision of necessary military, military-technical, and other assistance.