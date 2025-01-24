Emir of Qatar congratulates Alexander Lukashenko on his election victory

Фото Агентства Анадолу

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has received a letter of congratulations from Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on his election victory, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported.

The Emir wished wellbeing and success to the Belarusian head of state, and further prosperity and development to Belarus. He also spoke in favor of strengthening friendly relations between the two countries in the coming years.