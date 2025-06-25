Establishment of joint ventures between Belarus and Cuba is the best solution to counter sanctions

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/646b1970-a649-47a9-abd4-3d10b7235d12/conversions/08af0744-8735-4045-9efd-1f797b9c9c73-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/646b1970-a649-47a9-abd4-3d10b7235d12/conversions/08af0744-8735-4045-9efd-1f797b9c9c73-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/646b1970-a649-47a9-abd4-3d10b7235d12/conversions/08af0744-8735-4045-9efd-1f797b9c9c73-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/646b1970-a649-47a9-abd4-3d10b7235d12/conversions/08af0744-8735-4045-9efd-1f797b9c9c73-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Establishment of joint ventures between Belarus and Cuba is one of the best solutions to counter sanctions. This opinion was expressed by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez on June 25 following talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Palace of Independence, BelTA reports.

He called the meeting with the Belarusian leader "excellent" and stressed that in this way the countries are opening a new milestone in bilateral relations, which are developing dynamically, including thanks to the efforts of the governments of Belarus and Cuba. "These relations are based on traditional ties of friendship and respect between the peoples of the two countries. The current visit is proof of this," Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez noted.

According to him, a wide range of matters on the bilateral agenda were considered during the talks, with an emphasis on individual aspects that require decision-making. "We exchanged views on a very complex international situation and ways to increase our cooperation in many areas," he said. In particular, they discussed such areas as industry, agriculture, food security, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, tourism, construction, sports, and education.

"We paid special attention to assessing initiatives that promote trade and economic relations between the countries," the President of Cuba said. "This will contribute to more effective joint counteraction to the unfair and illegal sanctions imposed on our countries. I believe that one of the decisions voiced by President Alexander Lukashenko - the creation of joint ventures - is one of the best solutions to counter the sanctions that they want to bring us to our knees with. But we will not allow this."