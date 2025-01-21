Expanding Belarusian presence on African Continent

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko received a report from the special envoy of the head of state Viktor Sheiman today, reported BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

During the conversation, the issues of increasing the Belarusian presence on the African continent were discussed. In particular, the creation of joint ventures, the supply of our engineering and food products, the construction of roads and railways, the training of specialists to work with Belarusian equipment, its maintenance and repair, and the construction of power plants.

Viktor Sheiman reported that there are proposals from African partners to create enterprises for the production and processing of poultry and beef, dairy products, and agricultural holdings.

It was emphasized during the meeting that Africa is an interesting and promising continent. The head of state has instructed to intensify efforts, aiming at the creation of joint ventures and the conclusion of long-term contracts.