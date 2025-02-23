3.57 BYN
From aircraft construction to subway - new projects of Belarus and Sverdlovsk Region
Belarus is strengthening the presence of its technologies and competencies in the Middle Urals. On February 24, President of Belarus met with the governor of Sverdlovsk Region to discuss new projects that have already been launched and are still being planned.
Cooperation with Russian regions is of strategic importance for our country. Over the past few years we have done a tremendous work on import substitution and cooperation together.
Belarus and the Sverdlovsk Region have a strong industrial base, that is why we join our efforts. Today, a new center was opened in Minsk, where components for the aircraft industry will be created.