Golovchenko Appointed Chairman of National Bank of Belarus
President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has appointed Roman Golovchenko, who until now has led the government, as the Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of Belarus, as reported by BELTA.
"This appointment stems from Roman Alexandrovich's longstanding desire for a greater involvement of the banking system in the economy. He is an experienced person. This is a very significant appointment. I believe that he and Alexander Turchin will find common ground and finally tackle some pressing issues concerning our economy, particularly in terms of its financing," stated the head of state.
The President expressed his gratitude to Roman Golovchenko for accepting this position.
"I want to publicly state, in all sincerity, to avoid any misunderstandings: you are not going there to take it easy. My intention is that during this five-year period, we had very experienced, competent individuals—organizers and economists—working on our economy. You possess an exceptional understanding of economy at the highest level from your time as Prime Minister."