Golovchenko Appointed Chairman of National Bank of Belarus

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has appointed Roman Golovchenko, who until now has led the government, as the Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of Belarus, as reported by BELTA.

"This appointment stems from Roman Alexandrovich's longstanding desire for a greater involvement of the banking system in the economy. He is an experienced person. This is a very significant appointment. I believe that he and Alexander Turchin will find common ground and finally tackle some pressing issues concerning our economy, particularly in terms of its financing," stated the head of state.

The President expressed his gratitude to Roman Golovchenko for accepting this position.