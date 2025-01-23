If Someone Stumbled and Was Misled by Fake News, Everyone Has Chance to Return to Life - President

If someone stumbled or was misled by wild fake news, everyone will have a chance to return to life. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated this on January 24 at the final concert of the "Unity Marathon" campaign, writes BELTA.

"You are all, as one, my children! The President is responsible for each of you. If someone stumbled, got confused, or was misled by wild fake news and provocations, everyone will have a chance to return to life. The world around us is changing rapidly. We have no time for internal games and squabbles. Everyone must work together as a single organism if we want to continue on the path we chose many years ago," declared Alexander Lukashenko.