Khabirov and Lukashenko Discuss Creation of Bashkir-Belarus Investment Cluster

The foundation of the Bashkir-Belarusian investment cluster was discussed during the meeting between President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and the head of Bashkortostan Radiy Khabirov. The head of this region of the Russian Federation told about it after the meeting, informs BelTA.

“We offered the President to support our idea of creating a Bashkir-Belarusian investment cluster. This is a new economic undertaking. It requires a change in the laws of the Russian Federation. We have prepared a legislative initiative. We found support from the President of Belarus in this matter,” Radiy Khabirov said.