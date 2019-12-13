EconomyPresidentPoliticsSocietyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation

There is still a lot to do in developing bilateral relations between Belarus and Zimbabwe. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa, which took place on the sidelines of the World Climate Summit in Baku, BELTA reported.

The heads of state compared the positions on a number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation and prospects for joint work on the African continent. The conversation took place in a warm and friendly atmosphere.

