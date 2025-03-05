President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus advises the United States not to "attack" China but rather to engage in negotiations. He expressed this view during an interview with well-known blogger Mario Nawfal, as reported by BELTA.

"What I would advise Trump is this: do not rashly attack China. You need to negotiate with them," said the head of state. "I know China very well. I have witnessed its development firsthand. You cannot halt China - not us, not Russia. It's China. There are a billion and a half people there who are determined to defend their country to the very end."

Lukashenko emphasized that China is a highly advanced technological nation, capable of achieving extraordinary feats. "They have even managed to produce oxygen in space. Neither Russia, nor America, nor India can boast of this. It is a very high-tech country. If you wish to face defeat, then approaching China in such a hasty manner will lead you there," the President remarked.