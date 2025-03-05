3.60 BYN
Lukashenko Advises Trump Not to "Attack" China but to Negotiate for the World's Sake
President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus advises the United States not to "attack" China but rather to engage in negotiations. He expressed this view during an interview with well-known blogger Mario Nawfal, as reported by BELTA.
"What I would advise Trump is this: do not rashly attack China. You need to negotiate with them," said the head of state. "I know China very well. I have witnessed its development firsthand. You cannot halt China - not us, not Russia. It's China. There are a billion and a half people there who are determined to defend their country to the very end."
Lukashenko emphasized that China is a highly advanced technological nation, capable of achieving extraordinary feats. "They have even managed to produce oxygen in space. Neither Russia, nor America, nor India can boast of this. It is a very high-tech country. If you wish to face defeat, then approaching China in such a hasty manner will lead you there," the President remarked.
"Negotiate with the Chinese. This will be in the interests of the entire planet. And do not even think about pulling Russia into your camp, trying to sour its relations with China. That will never happen. President Putin and the Russian leadership understand who their friends were during difficult times," Lukashenko added.