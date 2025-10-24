3.67 BYN
Lithuania closes border crossings with Belarus overnight again
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lithuania reopened two border crossings with Belarus that were closed on the evening of October 25. According to Reuters, the crossings were closed after weather balloons entered the Baltic country.
Flights were also suspended at Vilnius and Kaunas airports, stranding thousands of passengers.
Over the past week, Lithuania has closed both border crossings with Belarus twice.