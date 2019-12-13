Lukashenko and Putin to hold bilateral meeting in Moscow on October 9

The Presidents of Belarus and Russia, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, will hold a bilateral meeting in Moscow on October 9, BELTA reports.

The heads of state are expected to discuss current issues of further development of Russian-Belarusian relations of strategic cooperation and alliance with an emphasis on integration interaction within the Union State.

As previously reported by the press service of the President of Russia, a solemn ceremony will be held to present the President of Belarus with the highest state award of the Russian Federation, the Order of St. Andrew the First-Called.

The Order of St. Andrew the First-Called is the highest state order of the Russian Federation (the first order and the highest award in the Russian Empire). The award was established at the end of the 17th century by Peter I in honor of the Apostle Andrew the First-Called. In total, more than 1,000 people received the award before 1917.