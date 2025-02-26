Watch onlineTV Programm
PresidentSocietyEconomyPoliticsTechnologyRegionsIncidentsCultureHealthSportIn the worldHorizon

Lukashenko and Rahmon Hold a Phone Conversation: What Did the Heads of State Discuss?

A telephone conversation took place between Alexander Lukashenko, the President of Belarus, and Emomali Rahmon, the President of Tajikistan.

The leaders discussed pressing issues related to trade and economic cooperation, noting the promising dynamics in the development of their bilateral relations. They emphasized the importance of fully implementing the previously approved roadmap for 2022-2026, with particular attention given to strengthening cooperative ties.

Alexander Lukashenko and Emomali Rahmon also outlined the schedule for upcoming meetings in the near future.