Lukashenko approves draft agreement with Russia on protecting citizens from persecution abroad

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed decree No. 103 on March 10, approving the draft agreement between Belarus and Russia on measures for mutual protection of citizens from unjust persecution by foreign states and international justice bodies. This was reported by BELTA.

The subject of this international treaty is the protection of citizens, including current or former officials, from unjust persecution by third parties, taking into account the trend of politicization of international judicial bodies and other international mechanisms of criminal justice.