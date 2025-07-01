Lukashenko: Attacks on Iran Were Absolutely Illegal

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that the attacks on Iran were absolutely illegal. He expressed this opinion on July 1 during a solemn gathering celebrating Independence Day, according to BELTA.

The head of state noted that the recent strikes on Iran reminded him of how, in the past, the United States fabricated a pretext for invading Iraq. Back then, Americans showed a test tube at the UN allegedly containing a sample of dangerous substance.

Similarly, the situation with Iran developed, where it was accused of developing or attempting to develop nuclear weapons.

"In Iran, they found a 'test tube'—claiming that nuclear weapons would be there tomorrow, so we need to strike. Let's think: who gave the right, who authorized this? Why should a country that possesses nuclear weapons bomb another country that may even be trying to develop them (to defend itself)? What right does it have to bomb?" the President questioned.

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that the "confused, unconnected" statements by Donald Trump regarding this matter were simply amusing. "By the way, I told the Americans about this frankly," said the head of state.

According to the President, at a recent meeting with the US President's envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, the parties discussed the situation in Iran and the broader Middle East in detail.

"This is unacceptable for us. I told them how we fought together. I said, well, there were younger people then; you probably didn't learn this at school. But we studied and researched it. There were also older people, peers of Trump. 'You remember this, you know it?' — 'We understand, we remember,' Lukashenko recounted.

The President stated that, analyzing the global situation, he is not inclined to trust the West. He conveyed his position to the American side as well.