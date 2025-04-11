Lukashenko: Belarus and Pakistan are bound to implement reached understandings

Welcoming the distinguished guest, the head of state noted that Shehbaz Sharif had visited the Belarusian capital together with his father when he was still a child. "I hope this city has become a home town for you, just like our Belarus," Alexander Lukashenko said.

The President pointed out that the previous day he had held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, which lasted about three hours, discussed many issues on the international agenda and what is happening around the two countries, talked about the prospects of bilateral relations. "We have established a very good relationship. Relations are, as you, Mr. Prime Minister, very rightly said, like a family relations. Therefore, we will always maintain this level of relations, and I am sure that after this visit we have no right not to implement our understandings," the Belarusian leader stressed.