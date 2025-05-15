3.73 BYN
Lukashenko: Belarus and Russia are actively working on advanced types of armaments
Belarus and Russia have made significant progress in military-technical cooperation and work on advanced weapons. A statement to this effect was made by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at his meeting with Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, BelTA informs.
"As for military-technical cooperation, I am grateful to the Russian Federation for finding an opportunity in serious times to supply Belarus with the armaments we have purchased. I mean aircraft, helicopters and so on," said the head of state. "We are actively working on advanced weapons. You know it well. We are implementing the plan, which we discussed with Vladimir Putin, to deploy the most advanced defensive hardware here. Including the Oreshnik and so on. We have made significant progress here."
"We are going to discuss these issues today. Everyone should understand that we are not joking around here. We are not going to attack anyone. But if... We have to defend not only the historical truth, but also our land, our relatives, our loved ones, our families and our Fatherland. You can be sure of that. We are absolutely ready and will not let our Russian brothers down in our part," assured Alexander Lukashenko.