Lukashenko: Belarus and Russia are actively working on advanced types of armaments

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3a981369-198f-46a5-96a1-47ad2003e0d4/conversions/35751f4b-2cdd-4ada-8a8b-d7fb5ff85448-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3a981369-198f-46a5-96a1-47ad2003e0d4/conversions/35751f4b-2cdd-4ada-8a8b-d7fb5ff85448-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3a981369-198f-46a5-96a1-47ad2003e0d4/conversions/35751f4b-2cdd-4ada-8a8b-d7fb5ff85448-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3a981369-198f-46a5-96a1-47ad2003e0d4/conversions/35751f4b-2cdd-4ada-8a8b-d7fb5ff85448-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus and Russia have made significant progress in military-technical cooperation and work on advanced weapons. A statement to this effect was made by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at his meeting with Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, BelTA informs.

"As for military-technical cooperation, I am grateful to the Russian Federation for finding an opportunity in serious times to supply Belarus with the armaments we have purchased. I mean aircraft, helicopters and so on," said the head of state. "We are actively working on advanced weapons. You know it well. We are implementing the plan, which we discussed with Vladimir Putin, to deploy the most advanced defensive hardware here. Including the Oreshnik and so on. We have made significant progress here."