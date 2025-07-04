Lukashenko: Belarus Highly Values Strong Relationships and Cooperation with Venezuela

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on the national holiday — Independence Day. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"The brotherly Venezuelan people know well the value of freedom and have been confidently moving towards high ideals of justice, peace, and equality for several decades, despite numerous challenges and obstacles from unfriendly countries," the congratulatory message states.

"During recent parliamentary and regional elections, the Venezuelans once again confirmed their commitment to the course of development laid out by my eternal friend, Commander Hugo Chávez, which today is being consistently pursued by the state under your, esteemed Nicolás, wise leadership," Alexander Lukashenko noted.

The President emphasized that Belarus highly values the strong relationships of priority cooperation and mutual assistance between the two countries. "I am convinced that we will continue to make efforts to strengthen these ties through the successful implementation of joint projects," he said.