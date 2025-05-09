Lukashenko: Belarus Holds Parade in Honor of Those Who Broke the Power of Nazi Germany

Belarus is conducting a parade in honor of those who did not waver and shattered the might of Nazi Germany. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced this on May 9 during his speech at the military parade in Minsk, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War, reports BELTA.

"On May 9, 1945, the sky was illuminated by the first celebratory salutes. Peaceful life began, and we tirelessly count the years and days since the events of the Great Patriotic War. For 80 years now, we have been celebrating Victory, remembering the heroes and bowing our heads before the fallen. Today, we hold a parade in honor of those who did not falter and fought bravely, slowing the march of the death machine that razed cities, villages, and lives. We honor the memory of heroes who broke the military might of Nazi Germany, which had brought millions of European Nazis under its banners," stated Alexander Lukashenko.