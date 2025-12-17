Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that there are reasons to be proud of Belarusian healthcare, and that it is unnecessary to tarnish everything by dismissing it. He stated this in his Address to the Belarusian People and Parliament, as reported by BELTA.

"We have much to be proud of, and there’s no need to stomp everything we have into the mud," said Lukashenko.

The head of state noted that Belarusian surgeons perform high-tech operations in cardiology, neurosurgery, trauma surgery, and transplantation. The country makes every effort to save lives, especially those of children with the most severe prognoses. Innovative technologies have been introduced and are continually improved in pediatric oncology.

Belarus remains at the forefront in the development of reproductive medicine. Over the past three years alone, Belarusian doctors have conducted more than 5,000 IVF procedures. Nearly 2,000 long-awaited babies have been born, the President shared.

At the same time, the head of state pointed out that the issue of healthcare quality is a very sensitive and complex topic—just as complex as the work of a doctor.

"I understand that dealing with people who self-diagnose, treat themselves via the internet, let their illnesses worsen, and then expect miracles from doctors is difficult," Lukashenko remarked.

"But complaints from patients, which sometimes require scrutiny by the Presidential Administration and other authorities, often have valid grounds."

The President assured that such appeals will always be under careful control: this is a matter of public trust in the entire healthcare system, which, nonetheless, functions with dignity. "Many who have returned from Poland and Lithuania after experiencing what they call ‘paradise’ have appreciated this," he added.

"As I’ve said before: if you need dental treatment, come to Belarus. Here, it’s of high quality and more affordable. If you go there, they’ll pull your teeth—so why do you keep returning here?" the head of state posed a rhetorical question.

Would you like me to adjust or expand this translation further?" We have much to be proud of, and there's no need to drag everything we have through the mud," Lukashenko said.

The head of state noted that Belarusian surgeons perform high-tech operations in cardiology and neurosurgery, traumatology, and transplantation. The country is making every effort to save the lives of children with the most serious prognoses. Innovative technologies have been introduced and are being improved in pediatric oncology.

Belarus is keeping abreast of the development of reproductive medicine. In the last three years alone, Belarusian doctors have performed more than 5,000 IVF procedures. Nearly 2,000 long-awaited babies have been born, the President said.

At the same time, according to the head of state, the issue of quality medical care is a very sensitive and complex topic. It is as complex as a doctor's job.

"I understand that it's difficult to deal with people who self-diagnose, seek treatment online, neglect their illnesses, and then expect miracles from their doctors. But patient complaints, which the Presidential Administration and other government agencies sometimes have to deal with, are often well-founded," Alexander Lukashenko noted.

The President assured that such complaints will always be monitored: it's a question of public trust in the entire healthcare system, which, after all, is functioning reliably. "This has been appreciated by many who have returned from Poland and Lithuania, having experienced the 'Garden of Eden,'" the head of state added.