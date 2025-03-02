Lukashenko: By 2030, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Should Account for About Half of Economy

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has set a goal for the economic bloc of the government, stating that by 2030, the small and medium-sized business sector should contribute to approximately half of the economy, as reported by BELTA.

According to the President, one of the most important tasks facing the economic bloc is the unequivocal implementation of the law that transitions individual entrepreneurs into small businesses. "This is what Snopkov (First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov) and the group he leads have insisted upon. By 2030, the small and medium-sized enterprise sector must constitute about half of the economy,” the head of state said.