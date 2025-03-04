President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus urged that, at the moment the emphasis should be made not be on identifying culprits in the Ukrainian conflict but rather on pursuing peace. He made these remarks during an interview with American blogger Mario Nawfal.

"At present, all of us, especially you in the media, are immersed in seeking the causes of this conflict, searching for who is to blame for its outbreak. I approach this from a different perspective. We will later identify those responsible; no one will escape accountability. We will thoroughly discuss and examine the reasons behind it. However, that is not the focus of today's agenda," the President stated.

Lukashenko also referenced the position of the current U.S. administration, noting, "It is only due to this administration that the urgent need to end the war has come to the forefront. I mentioned this even during the negotiations concerning the Minsk Agreements."

The President recalled that since the onset of the conflict in 2014, he has asserted that the resolution of this issue cannot occur without the involvement of the United States, which, along with its closest allies, would significantly influence the outcome.

"Look at how it has unfolded. Would the conflict in Ukraine have erupted had the United States, England, and other Western nations not supported this war by supplying arms to Ukraine? This conflict would not exist. Yet, it seems there were those who had an interest in the continuation of war. Only with Donald Trump's rise to power was there a straightforward call to halt the war. He explicitly stated what could be done and what the consequences would be if peace was not achieved. He was right," declared the Belarusian leader.

"This is what truly matters today, rather than searching for blame. Shall we spend another two years identifying culprits while another million individuals on both sides perish? Is that what we desire? No. It is imperative to cease the conflict. The first step must be to ensure that both sides refrain from firing upon one another. They are brothers, after all. Ukrainians and Russians are kin," he emphasized.