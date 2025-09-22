Lukashenko Calls for Resolution of Aviation Cooperation Issues with Kazakhstan

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on September 23rd held a report meeting with Prime Minister Alexander Turchin. During the discussion, the Belarusian leader addressed the issue of cooperation with Kazakhstan in the aviation sector, reports BELTA.

One of the topics raised by the head of state was the flights of private airlines from Kazakhstan passing through Belarus.

“Our aircraft are not serviced or refueled there. Russian airlines, which are exactly the same, refuel and service their planes, but Belarusian ones do not,” noted the President. “We need to correct this situation. Now, this issue has been put under special control.”