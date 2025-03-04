Lukashenko Calls Trump an Incredible Person but Urges His Team to Cool Off After Elections

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has described the current President of the United States, Donald Trump, as an incredible individual while urging his team to temper their enthusiasm following the elections and truly realize the positive intentions they have expressed. He made these remarks during an interview with famous blogger Mario Nawfal, as reported by BELTA.

The President recounted that, while listening to the recent statements from Trump, Elon Musk, and other representatives of the new U.S. administration, he privately expressed the belief that they have yet to move on from the "pre-election frenzy."

"The elections were very challenging in the U.S. Both Putin and I, as you well know, supported Trump," he said. "When Trump supposedly lost to Biden in the last elections (referring to the 2020 elections), I publicly stated in parliament a few days later that it was unfair. Biden did not defeat Trump. Then came the court cases, condemning not only those who stormed the Capitol but also dragging Trump through the courts. I repeatedly stated that this was not democracy; it was something dreadful."

"After all that happened in the U.S., while I publicly supported Trump, I did not expect him to win. When he did win, I directly remarked that he bulldozed his way through the United States and emerged victorious. Incredible. He is an incredible person, and what happened was extraordinary. The fact that he was nearly shot shows that perhaps God saved him. But if God saved him, it was for a reason. Not only many on our planet, but God Himself is watching what you are doing in the U.S. and is evaluating it. And may God forbid, you do not live up to the expectations He has," Lukashenko stated.

He noted that many commendable actions and statements have been made: "What you want to investigate regarding how American money was spent under Biden, how corrupt this Washington apparatus is—I welcome this. It is right. The fact that you have declared your intention to normalize relations in the Gaza sector of the Middle East, that you wish to stop wars and conflicts. Trump has said he no longer wants to send his young men abroad to change regimes, and so on. Brilliant. This is what the whole world dreams of."

At the same time, Lukashenko expressed his belief that some statements should not have been made: "I mentioned this recently in a private discussion. I jokingly said, 'They need me in America.' I would tell Trump directly to his face what should not be done. There are too many statements that should never have been voiced."

As one example, he pointed to the video regarding "how they will bring happiness to the residents of Gaza": "They will all be evicted, relocated to various countries, and so forth. Listen, first of all, that's unrealistic. Secondly, even if you wanted to build something there, you should not express it in that manner, creating promotional content on a platform and making videos. In politics, this is unacceptable; it is a mistake."

Lukashenko asserted that such mistakes are plentiful, not in substance but in form, under the current U.S. administration. "You in the U.S. need to cool off, calm down, and focus on what you have proclaimed," he advised.

"You have articulated many positive things. But most importantly, you need to address the internal issues of the United States. During the election campaign, you made many promises to the voters. If you do not make any progress within a year, if you fail to fulfill even a small percentage of your promises, you will face terrible times ahead. Even your party members will lose faith in you. There is a lot of jealousy towards Trump. Many people are resentful of him, but they understand that the people chose Trump. You need to justify those hopes step by step. This is lacking. Instead, there is a pileup of statements: 'We will do this, we want this, we want that.' But what is the result? Time is slipping away quickly," the Belarusian leader remarked.

Lukashenko emphasized that politics does not favor noise; the focus should be on concrete results rather than attention-grabbing statements.

Another example he provided concerned U.S.-EU relations: "Frankly speaking, it benefits us that the United States is clashing with the European Union. But the question arises for Americans: why do you handle it this way? Do it calmly. There is no need for theatrics, no need for smoke screens. These are your allies. They did everything you ordered."

The same applies to Ukraine, he noted: "What is this statement about: 4% for Zelensky? He has never had 4%. It has been and still is 14-17%. It is certainly not 57%, as he claims. He will lose that election. So why make statements regarding four percent? Treat carefully these issues."

"Money is made in silence. Why the noise? First of all. Secondly, when this war began, was there an agreement that in exchange for arms supplies, Zelensky would relinquish rare earth metals? That was not on the table. So, what do you expect from him today?" the Belarusian President pointed out.

"It is advantageous for us to show Zelensky his place. He should have known it. But to speak honestly and objectively, your position here is weak. Everything would be fine; Zelensky is not going anywhere. Yet the whole world is looking at the United States."

Lukashenko argued that there are many similar points that American politicians should not hesitate to discuss with Trump, even though he is known for his tough demeanor. "Do not be afraid. One must act in a straightforward manner, like Musk: this is what I will do, this I will not do, this is right, this is wrong. Such discussions must take place openly in the United States. And it is crucial to get the form right. The content may reflect a desire to do good, but when you start articulating it, it can sometimes be rather unpleasant to listen to," he remarked.