Lukashenko: Children are our women's happiness

Everything must be done to ensure women's happiness, and a woman's happiness lies in her children. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated this while hearing a report on the draft decree "On in vitro fertilization," BELTA reports.

"Of course, children are sacred. You know my attitude toward children. Therefore, I, as President, and you, as my subordinates, must do everything (and not just during the Year of the Woman) to ensure women's happiness. And what kind of happiness is a woman if she doesn't have children? Children are our women's happiness," the head of state emphasized.