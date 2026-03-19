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Lukashenko: Children are our women's happiness
Everything must be done to ensure women's happiness, and a woman's happiness lies in her children. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated this while hearing a report on the draft decree "On in vitro fertilization," BELTA reports.
"Of course, children are sacred. You know my attitude toward children. Therefore, I, as President, and you, as my subordinates, must do everything (and not just during the Year of the Woman) to ensure women's happiness. And what kind of happiness is a woman if she doesn't have children? Children are our women's happiness," the head of state emphasized.
The President emphasized that the state must take all necessary measures and create all the conditions necessary to enable women to have children. "This is the most important thing for the Year of Women and for the rest of their lives. So let's build on this," said Alexander Lukashenko.