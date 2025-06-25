Lukashenko Confident That Warm and Allied Nature of Belarus–Cuba Dialogue Will Last for Many Years

The warm and allied nature of the dialogue between Belarus and Cuba will be maintained for many years. This was stated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on June 25 during talks with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, according to BELTA.

The head of state noted that there are strong friendly ties between the Belarusian and Cuban peoples, supported by excellent relations at the leadership level of both countries.

"In the person of my esteemed colleague Miguel Díaz-Canel, we have found a true friend of the Belarusian people. And I am confident that the warm and allied character of interstate dialogue will persist for many years, and new generations of Belarusians and Cubans will support it and fill it with relevant content," Alexander Lukashenko said.

The previous meeting of the two leaders took place in Moscow on May 9. It occurred during celebratory events marking the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory. At that time, the sides agreed to continue contacts. This is the second official visit of Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez to Belarus.