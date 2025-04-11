Lukashenko Congratulates Belarusians on Cosmonautics Day

President Alexander Lukashenko extended his warmest wishes to his compatriots on the occasion of Cosmonautics Day. This announcement was made by BELTA, citing the press service of the head of state.

"Today, we celebrate Cosmonautics Day. On April 12, 1961, humanity embarked upon a new era in the exploration of the Universe. From the very first steps on this path, our nation’s scientists, engineers, and designers have made significant contributions to the peaceful exploration of space. We rightfully take pride in our fellow countrymen who ventured into the outer space —Petr Klimuk, Vladimir Kovalenko, Oleg Novitskiy, and Marina Vasilevskaya, the first cosmonaut of independent Belarus," the congratulatory message stated.

The head of state emphasized that a number of space projects are being successfully implemented in Belarus. "We are developing new satellites, state-of-the-art equipment, and training our own specialists, which reinforces Belarus’s image as a high-tech country. I am confident that the space sector will continue to thrive, serving as a driver of our national economy," Alexander Lukashenko underscored.