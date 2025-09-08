Lukashenko Congratulates Kim Jong-un on National Holiday and Confirms Readiness to Visit DPRK

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dcc6b374-697d-4238-8a79-1ca1d95b0ece/conversions/315f98fd-084f-4abc-902e-b692bba70297-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dcc6b374-697d-4238-8a79-1ca1d95b0ece/conversions/315f98fd-084f-4abc-902e-b692bba70297-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dcc6b374-697d-4238-8a79-1ca1d95b0ece/conversions/315f98fd-084f-4abc-902e-b692bba70297-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dcc6b374-697d-4238-8a79-1ca1d95b0ece/conversions/315f98fd-084f-4abc-902e-b692bba70297-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

On behalf of Belarusian people and himself, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Chairman of State Affairs of the DPRK Kim Jong-un on the national holiday - the Day of the Foundation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, BelTA reports, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"Since the proclamation of a sovereign state in 1948, the DPRK has gone through numerous trials that have only strengthened the spirit of your people and allowed them to preserve their subjectivity and unique identity," the congratulatory message reads.

The Belarusian leader noted that the history of the development of relations between Minsk and Pyongyang is an example of peaceful interaction based on the principles of friendship, the desire for equal dialogue, and the similarity of moral and cultural values.

"I remember with warm feelings our recent meeting in Beijing. I do confirm my readiness to visit your country at the nearest time convenient for both parties to take interstate relations to a qualitatively new level," the President emphasized. "I hope that further Belarusian-Korean cooperation and our joint work in international organizations will benefit both peoples and will contribute to the growth of trust and mutual understanding."