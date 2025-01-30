Lukashenko Congratulates Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia on Anniversary of Enthronement

Фото ТАСС

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia on the anniversary of his enthronement, as reported the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"Your tireless ascetic activity and devoted service to the Fatherland have earned you recognized authority," the congratulatory message reads. "By showing care and compassion to every person, you strengthen faith, give hope, and call for peace and unity."

Alexander Lukashenko noted that he deeply respects Patriarch Kirill as a wise shepherd of the Church of Christ and a good friend of Belarus. "Your prayers and spiritual support safeguard the fraternal Belarusian-Russian relations," emphasized the head of state.