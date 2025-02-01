Lukashenko congratulates Vietnamese people on 95th anniversary of Communist Party

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam and the entire Vietnamese people on the 95th anniversary of the Communist Party of this country. This is reported by BELTA.

The head of state noted that Vietnamese communists have always been an example of true patriots who are at the forefront of the political and socio-economic development of the Motherland to create a strong sovereign country.

"Nowadays, the Communist Party of Vietnam worthily continues the work of building socialism, enhancing the role and authority of the state in the region and the world," the congratulations read.

Belarus and Vietnam have been and remain loyal friends and responsible partners, whose relations are based on the principles of mutual respect and assistance, the President noted.

"I am convinced that we have every opportunity to improve the interstate dialogue in accordance with the expectations of the two peoples," the Belarusian leader emphasized.