Lukashenko Declares That a New Generation Now Governs the Country

"Today, as promised, a new generation is at the helm of Belarus," stated President Alexander Lukashenko while appointing a new Prime Minister and the Chairman of the National Bank, as reported by BELTA.

“Take a look at the composition of the government. From the Prime Minister down to the ministers, you will see that I have fulfilled my promise. Completely new individuals have joined us. It has been a gradual process, not an abrupt change. Some of them were introduced to the government prior to the elections to demonstrate to the people with whom we would be working. We also needed to assess whether they would adapt to their roles and contribute effectively,” the head of state said.

“You may have noticed that some had to be replaced. This was not due to their lack of capability, but perhaps because both the Administration and I misjudged their potential at the time of their appointment. There are those who excel at digging or drilling, as Trump would say, 'Dig, baby, dig!' They are great at that, but bureaucratic work simply does not suit them,” remarked Alexander Lukashenko.