Lukashenko Declares That Belarus Must Harvest 11 Million Tons of Grain Annually
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated that the country must harvest 11 million tons of grain every year during a meeting where personnel decisions were made and key tasks were outlined for the agricultural sector overseen by Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Shuleiko, as reported by BelTA.
"We must harvest 11 million tons of grains every year. Just get those 11 million tons and set them down," said the head of state. "You must achieve this figure annually. This includes grains, legumes, rapeseed, corn, and so on."
Additionally, there is a task to produce over 9 million tons of milk and more than 2 million tons of meat by 2025, along with ensuring the preservation and sale of this produce.
The volume of food product exports for the current year is expected to reach 9 billion dollars. "I am not asking for more," the President emphasized, noting that Belarus has already achieved this goal and needs to maintain its position.