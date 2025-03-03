Lukashenko Declares That Belarus Must Harvest 11 Million Tons of Grain Annually

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated that the country must harvest 11 million tons of grain every year during a meeting where personnel decisions were made and key tasks were outlined for the agricultural sector overseen by Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Shuleiko, as reported by BelTA.

"We must harvest 11 million tons of grains every year. Just get those 11 million tons and set them down," said the head of state. "You must achieve this figure annually. This includes grains, legumes, rapeseed, corn, and so on."

Additionally, there is a task to produce over 9 million tons of milk and more than 2 million tons of meat by 2025, along with ensuring the preservation and sale of this produce.