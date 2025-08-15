Lukashenko: During the Great Patriotic War, Doctors and Nurses Played a Key Role in Evacuations

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the personnel and veterans of the State Institution "432nd Order of the Red Star Main Military Clinical Medical Center of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus" on its 220th anniversary. This information was provided by BELTA, citing the press service of the head of state.

"The bright, heroic path of this renowned institution is inextricably linked to the military history of our country. Tens of thousands of lives saved during the wartime years—when the hospital, along with the troops, advanced far beyond the borders of the state—and hundreds of thousands of civilians who received medical aid in peacetime, as well as successful battles against epidemics. During the Great Patriotic War, doctors and nurses played a crucial role in evacuations, providing assistance to over 60,000 patients and wounded, the majority of whom returned to service," the congratulatory message states.

The head of state emphasized that today, the staff of the military medical center diligently preserves its glorious heritage, honorably expands its rich traditions, conscientiously fulfills their civic and medical duties, and selflessly serves Belarus and its people.

"I am confident that this will continue in the future," he added.