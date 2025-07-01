Lukashenko Explains Reasons for Changing Parameters of "Zapad-2025" Exercises

"You know that a series of exercises called 'Defender Europe - 2025' is being held near our borders. The scale and proximity of these maneuvers are threatening — 25,000 NATO troops (as they claim) and about 3,000 units of weapons and equipment literally 10-15 km from the Belarusian border. This is not even the distance of a single throw, it is already practically on our land. We see these 'defenders' with an offensive scenario in full view. And we are not going to respond to an aggressive show of force. We are doing everything to reduce tension in the region," said the head of state.