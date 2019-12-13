3.41 RUB
Lukashenko expressed condolences to people of Korea in connection with passenger plane crash
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, on behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, expressed condolences to the people of the Republic of Korea in connection with the crash of a passenger plane at the Muan International Airport, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported.
"In Belarus, the news of the numerous human casualties of the terrible tragedy was received with great pain and sympathy. In this difficult hour, we send our words of support and consolation to the families of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured," the condolences read.
