SocietyPoliticsPresidentEconomyTechnologyIncidentsRegionsCultureHealthSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Lukashenko expressed condolences to people of Korea in connection with passenger plane crash

Image
Фото Reuters

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, on behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, expressed condolences to the people of the Republic of Korea in connection with the crash of a passenger plane at the Muan International Airport, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported.

"In Belarus, the news of the numerous human casualties of the terrible tragedy was received with great pain and sympathy. In this difficult hour, we send our words of support and consolation to the families of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured," the condolences read.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All