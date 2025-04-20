Lukashenko expresses condolences over death of Pope Francis

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2427f918-f4db-485e-8e21-b3964a2ae85d/conversions/a4917328-0524-4789-a240-91948a514278-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2427f918-f4db-485e-8e21-b3964a2ae85d/conversions/a4917328-0524-4789-a240-91948a514278-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2427f918-f4db-485e-8e21-b3964a2ae85d/conversions/a4917328-0524-4789-a240-91948a514278-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2427f918-f4db-485e-8e21-b3964a2ae85d/conversions/a4917328-0524-4789-a240-91948a514278-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has sent condolences to the Camerlengo of the Roman Catholic Church, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, over the death of Pope Francis, BelTA informed citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"Belarus was deeply saddened by the news about the demise of His Holiness Pope Francis. During his many years of service to Christ, Pope Francis showed loving care for his flock, all people, and the whole world. As a true humanist and defender of interests of ordinary people, the Pontiff made an invaluable contribution to social equality and justice. He was a man of deep faith, wisdom, and humanism," the message of condolences reads.

Alexander Lukashenko believes that for everyone who had the honor of meeting His Holiness, he will forever remain a paragon of courage, dignity, and loyalty to Christian ideals.