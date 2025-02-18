Lukashenko Extends Congratulations to Russian People's Artist Yuri Antonov on His 80th Birthday

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has sent his congratulations to Yuri Antonov, the People's Artist of Russia, on the occasion of his 80th birthday, as announced by the Belarusian leader's press service.

"Your life is inextricably linked with Belarus. It was in our country that you took your first steps into the grand world of musical art. Here, you are cherished as an exceptionally talented compatriot, and we eagerly await future encounters with the beloved artist," the congratulatory message stated.

The head of state expressed his conviction that Yuri Antonov's artistry would continue to strengthen the bonds of friendship and cultural cooperation between the fraternal peoples of Belarus and Russia.