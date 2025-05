Lukashenko Heads to Minsk to Attend Military Parade

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, after participating in celebratory events in Moscow marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, has departed for Minsk, reports BELTA.

This evening in Minsk, at the "Minsk – Hero City" memorial, President Lukashenko will preside over a military parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War.