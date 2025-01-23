Lukashenko: I Am Proud of My Country! And I Know for Sure That It Has a Worthy Future

The "Unity Marathon" campaign has become a true anthem of sovereign Belarus and its history. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated this on January 24 at the final concert of the "Unity Marathon" campaign, writes BELTA.

"The 'Unity Marathon' has become a true anthem—an anthem of a sovereign country and its history. An anthem of all the achievements of our independence," noted Alexander Lukashenko. "You, standing on this stage, and those who are not here today but whom we saw in the cities of our country, are simply amazing. Thank you very much!"

"And you know, I am not a great teacher, an evaluator of all your actions and this event, but I understand a little about it. I will be honest: I have not seen anything like this in Belarus during the years of independence. You have shown everyone that we can create at a world level. You have shown all the post-Soviet republics—which pleases me—the direction in which to move and develop. Maybe some found certain performances boring, but you must understand that here, from a little girl, a boy to opera artists with gray hair, everyone came together on this stage. It is not easy to gather and organize everyone. But you did it. Thank you!" the President thanked the organizers of the campaign.