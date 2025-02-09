Lukashenko: I have special relations with Muslims - complete harmony

On 10 February, at a meeting with representatives of religious faiths, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko spoke about his special relations with Muslims, BELTA reports.

"I have special relations with Muslims - complete harmony. It so happened in my presidential life that I have excellent relations with Muslim countries, almost all of them. More than excellent. I have always treated them with respect, they perceive me normally, despite the fact that I am not a Muslim," Alexander Lukashenko said.

Mufti of the Muslim Religious Association in Belarus Abu-Bekir Shabanovich noted that the country managed to avoid the destructive path of fighting against God. According to him, thanks to the support of the head of state, Islam has also developed in Belarus.

"Many, many people just simply learned about the great value of religion, about the positive features of the Islamic faith, culture and spiritual traditions of our citizens, the Tatars - Muslims of Belarus," said Abu-Bekir Shabanovich.

"We have thus bypassed xenophobia, Islamophobia, which other countries are very rich in."

He recalled that in November 2016, with the participation of the presidents of Belarus and Turkey, the recreated cathedral mosque was opened in Minsk. "This event was so significant for us that we divide our history - more than 627 years - into before and after. This caused such a positive resonance in the world and, first of all, in the Muslim world," the mufti said.

According to him, over the past years, the cathedral mosque has become the center of Islam in Belarus. Moreover, it is not only a center of theology and attraction for believers, but also a kind of dialogue platform for interstate, interethnic and interfaith meetings.

Abu-Bekir Shabanovich conveyed to Alexander Lukashenko words of gratitude and support from all Muslims of Belarus.

"We are your assistants in everything strategic and tactical. And I express my belief that all of us together, under your direct leadership, will preserve our common homeland, our beloved Belarus," he added.